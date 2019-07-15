Clear
New referendum survey at Triton School District

The community is voicing their opinion on a new referendum asking for $750 per student tax levy.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

tádotácom. continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow trition school district's failed referendum.... and what's next. voters were asked to vote in a 3ápart referndum in november's election... community members were nearly split 50á 50 in their votes á but the referendum would ultimately fail. triton is now reviewing a new referendum survey. at tonight's school board meeting á the board looked over the results. 41 percent of residents say they support a 750 dollar per student tax levy. another 19 percent say they would support a levy greater than that. the remaining people who took the survey would support a smaller levy á aren't sure á or would not support any tax levy. a tax levy greater than 750 dollars would allow the district to reinstate some programs
