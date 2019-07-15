Clear

Sex Trafficking Resource Closes in Rochester

There are still efforts being made to combat the scourge

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

still we first told you friday á rochester's sex trafficking nonáprofit mission 21 is closing it's doors. that leaves one less option for victims to turn to. laura sutherland is the program manager at victim services. she works with organizations in southeastern minnesota to support and empower people impacted by a crime. she tells káiámá t news 3 while it's sad there's one less resource their are others helping to pick up the slack.xxx there's many partners that we get together with to provide the most complete wrap around services that we can for any individual client. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten... hear what the rochester police department is doing to tackle sex trafficking in our
