Speech to Text for Rochester City Budget Planning

on the scene today the city of rochester is taking a look at what the city's needs may be for not just the next year, but for the next 6 city administrator steve rymer is disucssing with the city council what has already been broken down so far in the 2020 planning process... and what they want to work on for their next meeting. they're also taking the time to look at projected numbers for the future. because of the med city's projected growth á rymer stresses the importance of making sure the city has the number of resources available to match the growing number of citizens. "we need to make sure that the number of officers, the number of fire stations we have so that our response times are good. that we have enough equipment and operators and our teammates in public works. that we have parks that meet our community's needs." the city still has several more dates in august in september to continue to work on the 2020 budget. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. adoption of the 20á20 budget is scheduled for december 2nd.///