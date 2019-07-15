Speech to Text for Swimming advisory lifted on Rochester Beach

continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight... a water advisory we told you about before the weekend was still in effect today. we've just learned the advisory has been lifted at foster arend beach in rochester á after the appearance of blueágreen algae blooms. kimt news three's calyn thompson went to the beach today... to see if people there are still in any danger. she joins us live now á calyn? katie and george á this sign came up after a dog died after swimming at foster arends beach. the warning isn't stopping some people from using the beach to cool off. and soon á it will be coming down.xxx (nat after the gate swings open á the splashing commences. but these bold letters have some on edge... it does kinda freak me out a little bit, just having weird things around me in the water. so that's kinda why i usually don't go in for that sorta thing. rochester parks and rec lifted the advisory shortly after four this afteroon. the department holding fast though to the advisory that those who enter the water are doing so at their own risk. you want to stay away from anything that looks like algae, you want to make sure that you're not ingesting the water and that you rinse off, wipe down best you can, shower when you get home. we caught up with josh steinhorst who took his pup cooper to cool off and didn't see the warning... the fact that one dog had previously died certainly is of concern. we'll take extra precaution to make sure he's clean. whether pet or person á people are bound to spend their summer in nature./// besides the initial dog á no other incidents or illness were reported. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn. the minnesota pollution control agency's tests for toxins related to the algae bloom came back with no public health concerns. olmsted county public health also took water samples and found no concerns for any bacteria.///