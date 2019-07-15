Clear

Moon Landing Celebration

Saturday marks 50 years since the historic moment

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Moon Landing Celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

maleeha story-vo-3 saturday will mark 50 years since neil armstrong and buzz aldrin walked on the moon. today the albert lea public library hosted a space party to celebrate the anniversary of apollo eleven. moon landing-vo-1 lowerthird2line:moon landing celebration kimt news 3 the kids dressed up for the fun. 6 year old ezra robinson had the astronaut costume he wore last halloween ready to go. he loves everthing space and hopes he'll one day get into orbit himself. moon landing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ezra robinson albert lea, mn "the most exciting thing for me is the black holes. i just like the big rocket." again, armstrong and aldrin landed on the moon aboard the eagle on july 20th, 1969. michael collins remained at the helm of the apollo command module orbiting the moon. / healthy habits dementia-vo-3
