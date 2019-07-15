Speech to Text for President Stands By Tweets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trump is doubling down after igniting a firestorm with inflammatory tweets calling on democratic congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from-- even though most of his intended targets were born in america. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now. jeremiah, fill us in on who the president was referring to. xxx trump tweets-bintro-1 trump tweets-lintro-2 george - the president is taking aim at a group of congresswomen of color...alexand ria ocasio- cortez...rashida tlaib...ilhan omar from minnesota...and ayanna pressley have been outspoken about trump's immigration policies. all four of these women are american citizens and only one...minnesota congresswoman omar...was born outside the u-s. while some democrats are labeling trump's tweets as racist...the president is unapologetical ly standing by his statements. xxx trump tweets-lpkg-1 trump tweets-bpkg-3 vo:presdient trump fired the first salvo. sot: all i'm they want to leave, they can leave. now, it doesn't say leave forever. it says leave. vo:over the weekend president trump launched a tweetstorm calling on the congresswomen to go back to their home countries. he's standing by his tweets. sot: it doesn't concern me because many people agree with me. vo:minnesota congresswoman illhan omar was one of the four women the president targeted. here in the land of ten-thousand lakes...accordin g to the international institute of minnesota...ther e are between 30 and 150- thousand somali families living in minnesota. trump tweets-bpkg-4 sot: the underlying message is where not willing to make space for you and who you are. trump tweets-bpkg-5 vo:dee sabol works at the diversity council in rochester. she says "go back to your country" is a phrase immigrants hear far too often. sot: really what that's saying is you don't belong here. you're not one of us. vo: vice president mike pence's chief of staff says the tweets have been taken out of context. trump tweets-bpkg-7 sot: this is not a universal statement that he's making he's making it about a very specific individual member of congress that said the most things she's not happy about in the united states of america. trump tweets-bpkg-6 vo:sabol says it's up to citizens to create a space of inclusion for people of different backgrounds. sot: erase those negative messages or counter them with positive or powerful messages about belonging and about welcome. trump tweets-btag-1 trump tweets-ltag-2 minnesota d-f-l party chairman ken martin has issued a response to the president's tweets. trump tweets-btag-3 it says in part "representative ilhan omar became an american citizen almost 20 years ago because she wanted to be part of our great country and to live the american dream. donald trump telling her to go back to her home country is flat out racist and goes against the founding principles of our nation." you can read martin's full response on kimt dot com. thank you jeremiah. we have reached out to the minnesota republican party for reaction. we have not yet heard back. / three albert