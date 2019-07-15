Speech to Text for Staying Healthy at the Fair

summer brings more than just hot weather....it's also fair season. in out area the floyd county fair begins wednesday...and the north iowa fair will begin the day after. animals ranging from pigs and cows to even kangaroos and dingos will be on display for shows. but after sore mouth infection was detected at the winneshiek county fair - we're looking at how animals and fairgoers alike can be protected from illnesses. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to north iowa fairs setting up for this week. he joins us live in mason city - alex? xxx fair time-lintro-2 amy - we're a couple days away from animal check in here at the north iowa fair. and like any fair - animals like pigs - cows and sheep will be on display. but with other animals around each other - those bringing them here are having watchful eyes on them to make sure they don't spread any illnesses - whether it's animals or humans.xxx fair time-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:staying healthy at the fair kimt news 3 the barns at the north iowa fairgrounds are empty now - but in a couple days - the livestock will check in. zach feld raises pigs and sheep. his animals are all healthy--- but he keeps an eye out for ringworm.. lowerthird2line:zach feld raises pigs and sheep "ringworm is a little blackish, bluish dots on the lamb." lowerthird2line:staying healthy at the fair kimt news 3 ringworm is highly treatable.. "there's shampoo, sprays, blankets for the lambs. keep the barn dry. at the floyd county fairgrounds, carolyn lantz is setting up the aussie kingdom show...which has kangaroos - dingos - reptiles and birds. she's been very protective of the animals in her care.. lowerthird2line:carolyn lantz aussie kingdom "we don't let any animal come up to the fences or underneath a tent just to make sure our animals catch anything and our animals don't spread anything." lowerthird2line:staying healthy at the fair kimt news 3 they stay far away from other animal exhibits. "we travel all over the united states, they're health inspected non stop. sometimes animals carry something that you don't know they even have. kind of a hidden illness." / fair time-ltag-2 if you do come