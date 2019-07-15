Speech to Text for How To Prevent a Heat Emergency

heat stroke-stinger-2 it's summertime in the midwest. but if not careful-these extra warm days can make us pretty miserable. kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains how some are beating the heat-and what to watch for if you think the heat is beating you.xx heat stroke-llpkg-1 heat stroke-llpkg-10 look live: its 86 degrees in austin today but with the humidity it feels a lot hotter. temerature like this can be hard on the body. paramedics i spoke to say the best way to keep your body temperature low is to carry a water bottle with you and cool back. heat stroke-llpkg-11 this pregnant mom just couldn't deal with the heat today. babs freeman sot:"so we are staying cool by going in doors." nats: of son playing at the library. babs freeman and three year old soon carter are at the library today not to just to play or read- but ultimately just to stay cool. that isn't just mom instinct-as a nurse babs knows all too well what the heat can do to the body. heat stroke-llpkg-12 babs freeman sot:"we always bring a water cup or some type of water wherever we are going and ask him to take water breaks." heat stroke-llpkg-13 cg:how to prevent a heat emergency/austi n, mn and for snacks she stocks up on watermelons and grapes..foods with higher amounts of water. nats paramedic working on truck we have a medical bag tim freeman is a paramedic for the austin fire department. nats: we put ice packs under peoples arms in his 18 years of service he has seen his share of heat emergencies. tim olsen nat/sot: "in the right conditions you can get heat stroke in the matter of minutes." but he says typically things don't move that fast. heat stroke-llpkg-14 tim olsen: there's a lot of factors going into it the heat, what your doing, how well hydrated are you, how quickly are you cooling off naturally. heat stroke-llpkg-15 cg:how to prevent a heat emergency/austi n, mn symptoms can range from muscle cramping to vomiting depending on what stage of a heat emergency you have reached. there are three stages, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, then heat stroke. olsen says if you start vomiting you should seek medical help. he says the best way to avoid overheating is to stay hydrated, take breaks to cool off. and he says it especially important for moms and dads to monitor their kids when out doors because kids don't realize the signs . tim olsen sot:"with you children just like you would do with yourself you needto be aware of their hydration level.monitorin g their activity level heat stroke-llpkg-16 look live: austin fire department tends to see an increse in heat emergency calls during the summer months but olsen also says they get calls in the winter months. so the important message to take away is to stay hydrated and stay cool. reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / if you feel light headed - are vomiting or have a heat- related headache - you should seek medical care. /