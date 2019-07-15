Speech to Text for Setting Up For Floyd County Fair After Tornadoes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage of a story we've been following since memorial day - when an outbreak of tornadoes left destruction across our area. now - we're learning the floyd county fair will happen this week as planned - despite damage to several buildings. floyd county fair setup-vo-1 floyd county fair setup-vo-2 our kimt news three drone captured this aerial view of the fairgrounds - right after the tornado tore through. five buildings were destroyed in the storm - and several others were damaged. / floyd county fair-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage setting up for the fair after tornado charles city, ia since the tornado - volunteers have been picking up the pieces - getting ready for the fair. most of of the festivities are going on as normal. some of the buildings that were destroyed are being replaced with tents. and indoor vendor tables have been cancelled. another change rabbits and poultry shows. the animals in those exhibits will be brought in the day of the show - and will not stay on site. nathan schultz is a member of the charles city f-f-a chapter...and has been pitching in cleaning up the fairgrounds since the storm.xxx floyd county fair-sot-1 lowerthird2line:nathan schultz charles city ffa "our president was like, a tornado went through the fairgrounds. and we were like no way. he lives a couple miles down the road and he came by after the ordeal and showed us, and we were like, i know how we're going to spend the last three weeks of school and our summer." the floyd county fair starts this wednesday july 17th and goes through the 21st. / authorities