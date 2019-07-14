Clear

Racing sail boats on Clear Lake

A new generation of sailors is coming aboard.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Racing sail boats on Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a nice sunny day for sail boat racing on clear lake. this weekend was the inland lake yachting association's eá scow invitational. members from clear lake á minnesota á and wisconsin got out on the water... and they had plenty of onlookers. john amos formerly raced obi cats in the regatta á and was part of the clear lake yacht club. he's seen a great turnout throughout the weekend's races á and has also seen a new generation of sailers come aboard.xxx "it's good that families and yacht clubs keep having the sailing schools and keep the young kids coming up to continue
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Racing sail boats on Clear Lake

Image

Rochester restaurant hosts 'Dairy Farmer Appreciation Day'

Image

Iowa DOT planning intersection reconstruction

Image

Summer heat creating a hidden danger on playgrounds

Image

Honkers score six in the third inning, down Willmar before all-star break

Image

Race commemorating fallen Navy SEAL from North Iowa

Image

Remembering a north Iowa man who served his country

Image

Swimming advisory in north Iowa

Image

Drumming

Image

Tracking a steamy weekend

Community Events