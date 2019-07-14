Speech to Text for Rochester restaurant hosts 'Dairy Farmer Appreciation Day'

á it's no secret farmers across the country are struggling to make ends meet. today á dairy farmers in rochester got a little extra love to take their mind off it. back in april á dairy farmer mark berg posted this video on facebook, tearfully explaining the struggles of the business. it quickly went viral with over half a million views... one of those views, by pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria owner, pasquel presa (praiseáa). touched by the video, presa planned a dairy famer appreciation day.... where farmers could come, eat pizza, listen to music, and share stories. while the day can't raise the cost of milk or take back the wet weather... berg says the community support makes a difference.xxx so something like this, let's you kind of sit back and be thankful for what you do have, and not worry about what is to come and the battle that you fight every day. the sisters of assisi heights also helped put