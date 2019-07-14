Speech to Text for Iowa DOT planning intersection reconstruction

a north iowa interchange that sees a lot of traffic on a daily basis... it's also an interchange that sees many accidents and fatalities. this week á iowa department of transportatio n is announcing their steps to change that. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with people in floyd about what they'd like to see.xxx nat it's an area that's busy day and night. according to iowa dáoát... the avenue of the saints sees an average of over 10á thousand vehicles daily. micaela stillions lives in charles city á but commutes to floyd for work at the community center. when she's had to get on the highway á she's had some close calls. "i was trying to cross across the highway, and it was a foggy day, and somebody didn't have their lights on. i had to step on my accelerator and bust it right across the intersection right before the car came right on me." on the approach to floyd á the speed limit slows down to 55... which can catch people off guard. "i've watched big semis cutting across and they'll be kinda slow, and i have had to stop there when they're cutting across, and i have to slow way down." this is a video of what the iowa dot is proposing. the avenue of the saints would pass over on two bridges á with us 218 and county road tá 44 passing under... and will include on and off ramps. however á it will remove at grade crossings into floyd. near the intersection of the avenue of the saints and montgomery street... ron dugan and his wife have operated dugan's restaurant and lounge for nearly 20 years. the project would cut off the access street to his business... and the highway. "normally when you're traveling, if you can see a place and fall off the highway and pull in, you're happy. if you have to go around and through a town to find it, it's not gonna be a good deal." while he agrees something needs to be done... he feels that another option may be better... in order to not cut off access. "the dot already told me that they don't have to give us a frontage road. i built the place on a truck route. it'll put us out of business." the meeting is scheduled to begin tuesday evening from 5 to 7 at the floyd community according to iowa dáoát... the project is scheduled to begin in 20á21.///