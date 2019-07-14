Speech to Text for Summer heat creating a hidden danger on playgrounds

á many families are taking their kids out to play at local parks and playgrounds. with a hot week ahead and temperatures in the 90s... kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how the heat can become a silent hazard.xxx often times at a playground, a parent's main concern may be their kids falling from a tall height. but on really hot days like we're going to see this week, the sun creates a new, hidden danger. though her kids have never gotten a burn, jenn hooke says she keeps the heat in mind on summer days. i think about sometimes metal slides or some of that equipment. i try to tell my kids to avoid things that look like they could be really hot. we took a thermometer to silver lake playground, and found some of the metal pieces ... reaching up to 134 degrees, which can burn a kid's skin in a matter of seconds. we also wanted put the plastic slides to the test. it's about 84 degrees out right now. this has been in the sun all day, do you have any ideas on how hot this might be? i'd say it's about 90 okay, let's check it out. it's climbing... it's about 118 degrees. wow. is that surprising to you? that is hot. the high temps are also a shock to father of four, let's go get an icey! john porter. do those numbers surprise you at all? they do, they really do. yeah. i wouldn't have thought it would be that hot. these dark surfaces are absorbing a lot of heat, and this swing... is reaching 120 degrees. i put my hand on the swing, before i drop them on it, just to double check. on hot days like today, you got to get outside and still have fun, but you also have to be careful about what is happening on the playground or if things are looking really hot. and that's what experts say (to do.... check the temperature first, avoid dark surfaces... and stick to the shady side of the if your child does get a minor burn, mayo clinic says to run it under cool water immediately. if the burn is more serious, never hesitate going to your doctor or health care