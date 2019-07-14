Speech to Text for Race commemorating fallen Navy SEAL from North Iowa

it's a tragedy that shook the small community of rockford, iowa. nearly 8 years ago... one of their own was laid to rest. 35áyearáold jon tumilson (tumá ilásin)... a navy seal and hero... was killed. the rockford, iowa native was one of 30 americans who died in august of 20á11 when their helicopter was shot down. images like this from his funeral have gone viral... showing his beloved and faithful dog... hawkeye... never leaving today... participants hustled up and down hills and dodged rain drops for the annual "go crush it" 5ák challenge at the fossil and prairie center near rockford. the race commemorates tumilson ... and the name of the race was inspired by chaplain robert bradshaw's words during his memorial service. tyler dingel grew up with tumilson... and has participated in every race since it began in 20á13. he says the race is a great way to remember him and others who have sacrified their lives.xxx "there's a lot of people that appreciate jon and what he did and veterans and what they've done. it brings out a great crowd, it's a great course, challenging course, but it's nothing compared to what these guys sacrifice and go through every day. so it's fun for us to come out and do a little bit and honor them." the race also raised money for retrieving freedom á an organization that trains and places service dogs with wounded veterans á and children with autism. this is the third year the race's organizers