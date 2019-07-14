Remembering a north Iowa man who served his country

Clear

8 years ago... one of their own was laid to rest. 35áyearáold jon tumilson (tumá ilásin)... a navy seal and hero... was killed. the rockford, iowa native was one of 30 americans who died in august of 20á11 when their helicopter was shot down. images like this from his funeral have gone viral... showing his beloved and faithful dog... hawkeye... never leaving his side./// today á a race took place to commemorate tumilson. despite heavy rain and lightning pushing back the start á the 6th annual go crush it 5ák challenge was still a success. participants hustled up and down hills at fossil park. tyler dingel knew jon... or who he called ját... personally. he's participated in the race since it started in 20á 13. he speaks highly of ját... who's still very well respected in his hometown.xxx "he was an incredible person. if you met jon, and you got to know him, he's the nicest, most down to earth guy. to know behind the scenes with the type of stuff that he went through to become a seal and to protect our country, and the battles he fought, and remain the person he was." the race also raised money for the retrieving freedom foundation á which trains and places service dogs for wounded veterans and children with autism.///
