Speech to Text for New health care option in Hancock Co.

in the southwest part of town./// it's a new choice for medical care in north iowa. the iowa specialty hospital is opening a clinic in garner... and today á the public got to see what it looks like. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now live in garner á after getting a sneak peak himself. alex?xxx calyn á it's quiet now. but beginning monday á the clinic here in garner will begin seeing patients. they're offering all kinds of services á including counseling and therapy services. after talking with people that came to today's open house á they tell me it's much needed in the community.xxx it's an idea about 7 years in the making. today á visitors were able to take a look inside the clinic... checking out the exam rooms... labs and offices. 11 doctors will be onástaff here. bev templeton lives in garner á and has been going to the belmond clinic for services. now that there's a clinic close by... it can save her a trip. "it's very important to have this available for people that, especially older people that have a hard time traveling so far to get healthcare, so this'll be nice." /// the clinic will be using electronic health records that are affiliated with mayo even extend into minnesota.///