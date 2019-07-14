Clear

Swimming advisory in north Iowa

Here's the latest.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 6:44 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

there's another swimming advisory we want to let you know about in our area. it's been issue for mcintosh woods state park due to e. coli contamination. a sample that was taken at the lake near ventura in cerro gordo county exceeded a safe amount of the bacteria found in fecal matter. the iowa department of natural resources says for that reason á swimming is (not recommended at the lake. officials say surface runá off after a heavy rainfall could be the culprit sunlight destroys the bacteria and improves the water quality.///
