Speech to Text for Swimming advisory in north Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's another swimming advisory we want to let you know about in our area. it's been issue for mcintosh woods state park due to e. coli contamination. a sample that was taken at the lake near ventura in cerro gordo county exceeded a safe amount of the bacteria found in fecal matter. the iowa department of natural resources says for that reason á swimming is (not recommended at the lake. officials say surface runá off after a heavy rainfall could be the culprit sunlight destroys the bacteria and improves the water quality.///