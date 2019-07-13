Clear

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 7:49 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

of life tonight in rochester at a public concert in assisi heights. young...talente d artists from around the world will share melodies with the community. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now with more - isabella? xxx mayo social media-lintro-2 amy... there are 195 countries in the world and rochester residents will showcase the talents of young artists ranging from a variety of these different places like vietnam...german y...and italy. songs of hope-live-3 i just talked with tom suprenant who started sounds of hope. he got inspired to start this performance group after traveling around the world and to help promote cultural understanding and tolerance. tonight at ten - you can hear some of the high-energy music and also hear from some budding young sisters tonight. live in rochester...ib...k imt news 3. thank you isabella. that concert will be held tonight at 7 at assisi heights' lourdes chapel. / ts tz-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:tropical storm barry looms tropical storm barry is still churning in the gulf of mexico. the latest preps in louisiana before the storm hits land... just ahead.
