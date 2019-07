Speech to Text for Tracking a steamy weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this heatwave, isolated chances for showers and storms are sprinkled throughout the next work week. today: mostly sunny highs: upper 80s winds: sw 5á10 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 60s winds: w 5á10 mph saturday: isolated am showers &