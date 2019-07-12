Clear

North Iowa friends hold Lights for Liberty Vigil

Hundreds of vigils were held across the county to call attention to immigration issues.

vigils in albert lea... and in north iowa. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki attended an observance at a mason city home á to call attention to immigration issues. he joins us live in the mason city newsroom, nick. katie and george, about 10 people gathered in the front yard of eve zimmerman's home.... to send a message that inhumane treatment of immigrants is not the american way. as the sun began to set, candles were lit in solidarity with those who are being held in immigrant detention centers. eve zimmerman planned tonight's vigil. "i keep thinking about all the things that are happening and im not doing anything about them and i think, what can i do? then i get this facebook post that talks about lights for liberty and it says you can go somewhere, you can have something, you can just sit in your front yard yourself." she maintains immigration is built into this nation, and caring for immigrants is a moral obligation. "my family are immigrants, their families are immigrants. we need to treat immigrants like people." midge gaylor is troubled by the politicizing of the issue. "i am not against enforcing our immigration, but i do not think we should be violating our own laws to do while they were outside, several cars slowed down to take a look at the vigil. at 9 o'clock the group held a moment of silence in honor of those immigrants. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. there were similar vigils all over iowa, in cities including des moines, dubuque, cedar rapids and waterloo.
