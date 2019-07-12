Speech to Text for Get your motor running

katie and george á i think this is a sport a lot of people forget about á truck and tractor pulling. it's a sport i grew up around and had the opportunity to go to tonight at the winona county fair á and it's a sport that takes hundreds of thousands to get into á but once it's in your blood á you can't get it out. i just have always liked tractors and i've always liked the sport of tractor pulling and i guess i probably started about 25 years ago 27 years ago. when mike schultz got involved in tractor pulls all those years ago á he never imagined it would get to the level it is today. for example our class is called the limited pro stock class á 640 cubic inches, started with a 466 block, boared and stroked out to 640 cubic inches. we can run a 4.1 turbo charger on them and they have the bigger rear tires like you see on a combine but they shave them down to for the sharp edge to get the traction. we're making about 2500 horsepower. the game isn't complicated. which vehicle in each class can pull a weighted transfer sled the farthest? engine sounds the machine itself empty is about 35,000 depending on what i'm pulling i get anywhere upwards of 55,000 pounds that's not counting the down force with everything down in the ground. all of that weight can cause a lot of problems. blown hose god never actually intended for these pulling vehicles to do what they're doing á that's why they break a lot. so what's it like to climb aboard one of these superá charged power pullers? buckle up and let's find out together. tractor pulling amy brogley came all the way from wisconsin á and won her truck class á serving as a reminder that girls rock! it is definitely a male dominated sport but even when i was 16 anyone can get out there, you can drive a truck, it's a manual transission so learning how to drive stick shift