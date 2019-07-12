Speech to Text for Singing songs of hope

with so much controvery surrounding immigration sweeps... a rochester concert couldn't have came at a better time. kimt news 3's isabella basco attended a concert billed as "songs of hope"... and joins us live to talk about the message of acceptance shared tonight. live katie and george... here at assisi heights... children and adults from countries like china... vietnam and turkey got together to share messages of love and acceptance through one universal language: music. <nats > the message expressed through song and dance was at once simple and meaningful: acceptance. "these kids who are performing here are going to grow up in a world that is multiácultural, everyone is going to be connected... the issues that are going to be facing them, will be the issues facing their friends in other countries." these kids don't just sing for entertainment.. . they sing to shed light on timely human rights issues. "so we're singing about issues about immigration, we're singing about a better world, we're singing about a world that's more aware of climate." their message and sincerity resonate with listeners. "the audiences come here and they feel the music and then they see the kids in a different way." italian native andy guaraldi is a member of songs of hope. he hopes people realize how much we all have in common. "we're all different but we're all connected. in this case, it's music that connects us." and while it might appear to be a lightá hearted concert... guaraldi hopes audiences will leave with an understanding of the deeper themes. "there's no need to spot the this is the fourth time songs of hope has performed at assisi heights. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. sounds of hope has been making music for 29 years. their next concert is in zumbrota at the care center on july 14.