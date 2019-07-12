Speech to Text for Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR

bringing out their lawn chairs to watch newman catholic and aá gáwásár.. both teams struggled for offense but paige leninger would start of the knights with a double to left field. but it was a defensive game as evident with this diving catch by the lily castle. but the cougars had too much punch in this one, they would knock the knights out of the tournament, they win