St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final

The Saints are one step closer to state.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we had quite the stage in softball tonight. osage and st. ansgar clashed in the regional semifinals. winner heads to the regional final, bases loaded in the first and brooklyn hackbart uses her head and that will score a run. then junior hannah peterson with the base hit to center field. two runs will score as the saints take a four to nothing lead in the first. then it's the pitcher lilly walk who ropes a shot down the line in left. st. ansgar would plate across two more runners. as walk on the day was unstoppable on the mound... saints win it 10 to nothing.. they'll face north linn on tuesday.// "last year we made it to that point also, and it didn't end how we wanted it to so we're ready to get back there this year and get what we want. we were so ready, we wanted to do this not only for us but for our town and our community. there's a big rivalry and we were just glad we could come out on top."
