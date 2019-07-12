Clear

First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society

storage room at paws and claws humane society in rochester is now stocked up after receiving a generous donation today. xxx pet food donation-sotvo-4 for every new membership that we opened during the month of june, we would donate 10 lbs of pet food to the shelter pet food donation-vo-1 lowerthird2line:2,000 lb pet food donation rochester, mn first alliance credit union dropped off a donation of 2,000 pounds of pet food to paws and claws. paws and claws director tanya johnson says community donations make a big difference. when they don't have to spend as much on food - it means the humane society has more available funds to put towards vet care for their animals. xxx pet food donation-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tanya johnson director, paws and claws humane society spays and neuters are one of our largest veterinary costs as well as our emergency fund so when we get donations of food or cat litter things like that, that helps us save money and put it towards animals care first alliance credit union donated food last year and plans to continue the tradition in the future. / stick
