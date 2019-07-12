Speech to Text for Danger of leaving kids in cars

continuing coverage with this heatwave on the way... kimt news 3 continues to follow the tragedy that can unfold if small children á or pets á are left in a hot vehicle. in june a sixteen month old baby girl died in sioux city á after being left in a vehicle. there was also a close call in austin á in which police had to break car windows to rescue a toddler. 2018 set a record number of hot car deaths. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is taking a closer at how you can make sure you aren't forgetful... as we push into a long stretch of excessive heat and humidity. annalise. george and katie á 52 children died in hot cars last year... the deadliest year in the last 20. according to the american academy of pediatrics á a child's major organs begin to shut down when their temperature reaches 104 degrees... a child's body heats up at least 3 times faster than an adult's. according to the american veterinary medical association á it takes just over 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 100 degrees when it's 80 degrees outside. because of that danger á nanny elizabeth homme says she doesn't take any chances when she's watching a family's children. anywhere she goes á the kids go too. "when i'm with them throughout the day, my responsibility is to take care of them so i always bring them inside like if we go to the gas station even, a kwik trip maybe, i just make sure to keep them with me because if something were to happen, that would be the worst case scenario." to prevent leaving a kid in a hot car á always remember to check the back seat and make sure all children are out before locking it and walking away. be extra alert when there's a change in your routine á like taking a different route to work or when someone else is driving your child. and make sure you store your keys out of reach of children. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. according to the national safety council á more than half of children who die in cars from heatstroke are forgotten in a vehicle... more than a quarter get into cars without adults knowing it á and the rest are knowingly left