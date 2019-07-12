Clear

Protesting Trump Administration's immigration policies

Protests are set to take place across the nation to highlight the situations at migrant camps.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Protesting Trump Administration's immigration policies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

protest. on the scene look live: i was told that over 700 vigils will be taking place nationwide. albert lea resident angie hanson is just one of the thousands of people expected to take part in the vigil á protesting against the trump administration' s immigration policies á including the conditions at the migrant camps. she wants to see change á which is why she'll be participating in the vigil at the freeborn county detention center á which also serves as an ice contract facility. "we can't just stand silently out country has a history of standing by and being silent and we cannot do that. we have to do what we can to get the word out and say that it's not okay." freeborn county sheriff kurt freitag says the protesters have every right to say their peace but he wants people to remember that law enforcement officers are just doing their jobs. he says those detained at the freeborn county facility have access to games á phones and healthcare. reporting in albert lea tonights event begins at
