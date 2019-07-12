Speech to Text for Bicycle , Blues and BBQ Festival Kicks Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a festival that has something for everyone... bicycle races, live blues music, and tasty barbecue. the fun is happening all weekend long in clear lake. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live out at the festival, nick? live george and katie i'm sure you can probably hear the music... ross william perry started his set at 5 o'clock. c lear lake has lots of summer events like this, and police will be working long hours this weekend to keep the community safe. nearly every weekend in clear lake, the downtown area comes alive with music, food, and fun. captain mike colby with clear lake police tells me how the city prepares for big events. "they get permission from the city council to close the streets down and we work with public works and the other city departments to make sure there are barricades set up to close the roads down and to make sure it's a safe event." at summer festivals like this, the hot weather is a concern for officers... colby says they are uring the public to use common sense and stay hydrated. "it's going to be hot so make sure you're just not drinking alcohol and beer, drink water, stay in the shade and have a good time." tomorrow is a big day for the festival. there will be bike races á á over several different courses, for riders of all ages and skill levels. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the first bike race begins tomorrow morning at 7á30 aám over at lions field.