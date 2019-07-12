Speech to Text for Blocking Robocalls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

calls from unknown numbers are mind- numbing and they're getting increasingly clever. according to call management firm first orion...there has been a drastic increase in the calls since 20-17. now-one of the nations leading cell phone providers is looking to block those unwanted calls for you... but it isn't free. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is digging into the cost of stopping the unwelcomed calls. block robocalls-bintro-3 block robocalls-lintro-2 that's right george you and i both get them and they're very annoying. you can try to hang up but you never know when they'll call. a-t-and-t says they'll block those annoying calls for you...but for a fee. many people i spoke to today aren't happy. xxx block robocalls-lpkg-1 block robocalls-lpkg-3 nat: phone ringing vo:sam eischen takes his phone wherever he goes... so wherever he goes he gets aggravating robocalls . block robocalls-lpkg-4 sot: they're very annoying and it's easy to get rid of and it keeps coming back and it's one of those things you wish you didn't have to deal with. block robocalls-lpkg-5 vo:over four million people have complained to the federal government about frustrating calls. block robocalls-lpkg-6 sot: most of the time it's somebody who's nothing but a pain. block robocalls-lpkg-7 vo:they're getting messages like this. nat: ignoring this will intentional second attempt to avoid federal law. vo:in june...the u-s federal communications commission allowed phone companies to offer robocall- blocking services. block robocalls-lpkg-8 sot: our collective message to robocallers is simple its time to call it quits. block robocalls-lpkg-9 vo:a-t-and-t will be the first to automatically block spam phone calls...but will charge customers for the service. they have a free service that will alert customers of a suspected spam numer...but for four dollars a month they will automatically send the call to voicemail. eischen believes it should be free. sot: you're paying for their service. you're paying to be texting and calling, data whatever. i think it should be kind of a courtsey service that they do for you. vo:customers paying extra to end unwanted calls. block robocalls-btag-3 the f-c-c is cracking down on those unwanted calls. on their website they have issued hunndreds of millions of dollars in enforcement against illegal callers. one way they say is to hang up immediately...an d never give out any personal information. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah, that free service will roll out to millions of a-t- and-t phones over the next few months. / a man