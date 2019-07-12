Clear
Mayo Clinic Charter House Annual Sale

The Mayo Clinic Charter House is having their annual sale. All of the money goes to local nonprofit organizations, like The Women's Shelter and Support Center.

sidewalk sale-vo-3 this summer - you may be hitting up garage sales to find great deals. a side walk sale is happening in our area - and it's all for a good cause. sidewalk sale for nonprofits-vo-1 lowerthird2line:charter house annual sidewalk sale rochester, mn from buying a used coffee table to a desk lamp - you can find it all the mayo clinic charter house's annual sale in rochester. all the money goes to local nonprofit organizations - like the womens shelter and support center. barbara schramn is the director at the center. she's happy the community is keeping it local.xxx sidewalk sale-sot-1 sidewalk sale for nonprofits-sot-2 extremely grateful that this local organization at charter house selected the womens shelter and support center to receive funding from this amazing sell. schramn says some of the money donated will go toward buying technology that will help the women who depend on the shelter in times of need. /
