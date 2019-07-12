Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Charter House Annual Sale

this summer - you may be hitting up garage sales to find great deals. a side walk sale is happening in our area - and it's all for a good cause. from buying a used coffee table to a desk lamp - you can find it all the mayo clinic charter house's annual sale in rochester. all the money goes to local nonprofit organizations - like the womens shelter and support center. barbara schramn is the director at the center. she's happy the community is keeping it local. extremely grateful that this local organization at charter house selected the womens shelter and support center to receive funding from this amazing sell. schramn says some of the money donated will go toward buying technology that will help the women who depend on the shelter in times of need.