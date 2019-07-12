Clear
CBD Products Sold At Family Video Store

Family Video is now selling CBD products such as oil and gummies at their stores across the country. Including the ones in Mason City and Owatonna.

a movie at family video - you'll also be able to buy something else. c-b-d products. cbd at video store-vo-1 lowerthird2line:family video selling cbd products mason city, ia family video is now selling c- b-d products such as oil and gummies at their stores across the country - including the ones in mason city and owatonna. but keep this in mind. according to the iowa attorney general's office - c-b-d is still considered a schedule one controlled substance - and the u-s-d-a still has to approve the state's hemp plan. jen christopher is the assistant manager of the store - and she says the company has been trying to follow regulations.xxx cbd at video store-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jen christopher assistant manager, family video "we wanted to make sure what we were doing everything legally and properly, because we don't want to get in trouble, we don't want to get our customers in trouble. we just want to be able to get this great product out to them to help them feel better." according to a statement from the office of iowa attorney general thomas j miller - the only exceptions to the prohibition right now are f-d-a approved medicines - and iowa's medical c-b-d program. the f-d-a is looking at a plan for food and dietary supplements containing c-b-d.
CBD Products Sold At Family Video Store

