Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

'Lights for Liberty' protests will be happening today in Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

protests continue over migrant detention center near the southern border. and tonight the city of rochester is holding it's own "lights for liberty" vigil. kimt news 3's dee dee stiepan has more. deedee? happening today... protests and candle light vigils across the country, and in rochester and mason... with people asking (again to close the detention camps. hanna mooge (moeághee) is speaking at the event in rochester... which will include a candlight vigil to honor the immigrants in the dentention camps. she says her family and neighbors have loved ones who can't get to the uás legally... and are personally impacted by reportedly unhumane conditions at the detention camps at the border. for moeághee, tonight's candlelight vigil can spark everyone's human. by coming to this event you're showing that everyone has rights to basic human rights. the lights for liberty protest in rochester will start at the mayo park gazebo and end at city hall. it starts at 8 tonight. there is also a lights for liberty protest happening in mason city.
