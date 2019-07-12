Speech to Text for Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

in la crosse. and the honkers emerged victorious á four to one. david lemasters takes the win for the honkers á despite giving up six hits and allowing a run in six innings of work. both teams combined for a total of 19 runners lefton base. the honkers return home to rochester tomrrow night against la crosse á mike lopez is the probable starter.///