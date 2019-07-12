Speech to Text for Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

ashlyn clark is the softball player from humboldt high school with cancer á and one senior night she did what some considered a miracle. monday night she was threeá foráthree at the plate with four rábái's and a home run! as a result á it caught the eye of chicago cubs pitcher á jon lester á and he has invited her to a game at wrigley and even wants her to autograph a ball for him to keep as a reminder of her strength and courage. he concluded his tweet with the hashtag á ná váráqát which stands for never quit. and the rochester honkers find themselves second in the division ranking with a nonádivisional matchup tonight