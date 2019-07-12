Speech to Text for Austin sophomore named All-American

high school sophomore is gaining national attention for his talent and success at the 2019 state swim meet. logan kelly was named to the 20á19 náiásácá a alláamerican list for his time of 56á pointázeroánine seconds in the breaststroke at the state meet. that time was good enough for state runneráup in the event. he was also part of the fourth place 200 medley á fifth in the individual 200 medley á and the fifth place freestylle relay.