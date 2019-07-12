Speech to Text for Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you can make it out of this region to the state tournament á you'vew got a pretty good chance of winning the whole thing. mason city plays host to waverlyáshell rock tonight. it was a pitchers duel in the first two innings á mckenna mentink á sell the pitch for a strikeout swinging. the alicia hoeft á swing and a miss á but it's a dropped third strike which would score lainna duncan. then mentink connects well with the ball and it will hit in fair territory past the right field and she will triple. and mason city will advance to play webster city on saturday with a 10 to zero shutout. we just need to get that one hit to get us started which everyone kind of picks off from that and we just keep rolling from there. we know they're a tough team they're ranked in like the top 10 i think and we know what they're capable of and we know what we're capable of so we're just going to go with a positive mindset and know that we can beat anybody. an