Clear

Fishy phone calls

Stewartville is urging people to not answer phone calls asking for personal information

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for Fishy phone calls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if your phone starts to ring and you see it's from the city of stewartville... look out. there could be a con call on the way. the city is urging residents not to give out their personal information. the city says con artists are posing as city workers and seeking such info. brenda preebee has encountered such shady if we see an unknown number come in on our phones we just let it roll to voice mail and we'll just check the message later a lot of times theres no message so we just delete that number off our phone but you can't trust your caller id. if you do get a call from a stewartville number asking for (you're private
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity back for the next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Image

Fishy phone calls in Stewartville

Image

Democrats concerned about high court ruling

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Image

How Rochester is responding to immigration sweeps

Image

Fire Department Not Disbanding

Image

Students showcase stem projects

Image

Dog days spell windfall for Clear Lake

Image

Minnesota expanding scholarship program

Community Events