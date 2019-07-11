Speech to Text for New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

may be continuing coverage progress continues on a new development in north iowa... and kimt news 3 has been following it every step of the way. the project is slated off iá35 and highway 122 in clear lake. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki sat in on the city's planning and zoning board meeting tonight to learn the latest details on the courtway park project. nick? george and katie á clear lake planning and zoning comission gave their final approval for the plat layout. there are still a few minor details to be worked out, but the project is one step closer to reality. this was a quick meeting. gavel nats the only item on the agenda was the courtway park subdivision. commissioners discussed a few odds and ends with the proposal, including water retention basins and signage. arnie prohaska, who is the chairman of clear lake's planning and zoning commission, spoke to me after the meeting. "we think the development is going to be good for clear lake. it served it's purpose, what was out there before, but it will give us a lot more expansion room for the city." the city is working briskly on completing north 32nd street, which is getting close to being paved. as soon as the road is finished, old dominion freight lines will begin construction on its facility at the north end of the development. "the owner really wants to move on this fast, which i can understand, because in iowa, we know what happens come late fall. so they want to do a lot of construction now, and the road of course has to be finished before you can get a lot done there." the biggest question on everyone's mind is the hotel and convention center that could be built as part of courtway park. "we like to think it's going the next step for the development is for the (city council to approve this final plat layout. that will happen at their meeting next tuesday at 6 pám. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. stay with kimt news 3, we'll be at the city coucil meeting next week and will bring you continuing coverage of the courtway park development.