Speech to Text for Democrats concerned about high court ruling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gerrymanderin g is the manipulation of voting districts to give a political party an advantage. a recent supreme court ruling torpedoed the high court ruled courts should not play a role in partisan gerrymanderin g. in rochester tonight concerned democratic farmer labor party members got together to talk about the ruling and its impact. "our vote should matter, the policies we support should have an equal chance of being adopted. we should care about how the political system is set up. anytime the system is rigged against our point of view, that's bad." the discussion tonight was sponsored by olmsted 25... senate district 25..and senate district 26.