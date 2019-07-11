Clear

Democrats concerned about high court ruling

In Rochester local DFL'ers gathered to talk about gerrymandering.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

gerrymanderin g is the manipulation of voting districts to give a political party an advantage. a recent supreme court ruling torpedoed the high court ruled courts should not play a role in partisan gerrymanderin g. in rochester tonight concerned democratic farmer labor party members got together to talk about the ruling and its impact. "our vote should matter, the policies we support should have an equal chance of being adopted. we should care about how the political system is set up. anytime the system is rigged against our point of view, that's bad." the discussion tonight was sponsored by olmsted 25... senate district 25..and senate district 26.
