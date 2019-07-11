Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

welcome back! kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us. a heatwave on the horizon... sunglasses á check. swimsuit á check. umbrella... ? high pressure moves back into the area today and tonight with lots of sun and clear skies. highs start to climb tomorrow as an upperálevel ridge begins to develop across most of the country. this will bring a prolong heatwave which may last into late next week. temperatures are expected to drive well into the 80s and even low to mid 90s by next week. humidity will be on the increase late this weekend and next week. a very weak cold front without a lot of convergence or cold air will slice the midwest friday bringing a marginal chance of severe weather friday afternoon and evening. the main risks will be hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. throughout this heatwave, we will see scattered storms, and some may be strong to severe at times. we'll monitor this situation closely. tonight: mostly clear and quiet lows: around 60 winds: wsw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny, pm scattered storms highs: upper 80s winds: wsw 7á15 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, storms if your phone starts to ring and you