Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Storms could turn strong Friday

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back! kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us. a heatwave on the horizon... sunglasses á check. swimsuit á check. umbrella... ? high pressure moves back into the area today and tonight with lots of sun and clear skies. highs start to climb tomorrow as an upperálevel ridge begins to develop across most of the country. this will bring a prolong heatwave which may last into late next week. temperatures are expected to drive well into the 80s and even low to mid 90s by next week. humidity will be on the increase late this weekend and next week. a very weak cold front without a lot of convergence or cold air will slice the midwest friday bringing a marginal chance of severe weather friday afternoon and evening. the main risks will be hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. throughout this heatwave, we will see scattered storms, and some may be strong to severe at times. we'll monitor this situation closely. tonight: mostly clear and quiet lows: around 60 winds: wsw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny, pm scattered storms highs: upper 80s winds: wsw 7á15 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, storms if your phone starts to ring and you
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity back for the next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Image

Fishy phone calls in Stewartville

Image

Democrats concerned about high court ruling

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Image

How Rochester is responding to immigration sweeps

Image

Fire Department Not Disbanding

Image

Students showcase stem projects

Image

Dog days spell windfall for Clear Lake

Image

Minnesota expanding scholarship program

Community Events