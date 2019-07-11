Speech to Text for How Rochester is responding to immigration sweeps

new at ten immigration continues to be a divider in this country. nationwide raids targeting illegal immigrants are set to begin this weekend. the raids will be conducted by immigration and customs enforcement in at least ten cities. today á the rochester police department and the city of rochester made a statement saying niether will be part of the sweeps. kimt news 3's isabella basco is live from the law enforcement center now. isabella? katie and george... the city of rochester and the rochester police department say they are proud to be part of a compassionate community and will not collect any information related to the immigration status of any residents and visitors. but it turns out... not everyone thinks this is a great move. rocky papenfus is a proud war veteran who waves his american flag high. he isn't happy rochester police won't be coordinating with federal authorities on deportation raids. "i don't believe the rochester police should be able to pick and choose which laws they will uphold and which laws they won't enforce. a law's a law and it should be enforced." papenfus says á the only way to stay in the u.s. should be to do so legally. "what i do know is if you come to this country illegally. you're a criminal. what's to say you're not going to keep on being a criminal?" but miriam goodson á an immigrant from mexico who became a uás citizen says rpd is making the right call and a humane one. "put a face on the people that they think don't have any rights as human beings." goodson says paperwork shouldn't be the determining factor on whether an immigrant is allowed to remain in this country.. "i do believe the status, the legal status or documents should not define a person." the idea of ice raids separating families sickens her. "the number one reason we are here is family. family keeps us together. we'll do everything... it comes to the values we share and we cherish." two very different views on the enforcement of immigration laws.. "if you want to break the law and come in here illegally and possibly the olmsted county sheriff's office also sent out a statement saying law enforcement deputies do not engage in federal immigration violation enforcement. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the rochester police department also says it does not employ or assign officers to the enforcement of federal immigration laws.