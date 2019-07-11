Clear

Fire Department Not Disbanding

Floyd Fire Dept update

a big update to a story we've been following. we first reported that the floyd volunteer fire department would disband on july 1st due to an impasse on an agreement with the floyd township board of trustees. fortunately á the crisis has been averted. the trustees and the department worked on an agreement á and will continue to provide service to the town and rural areas ahead of the deadline. however á it has not been disclosed what exactly the disagreement was over. cleone king lives in floyd á and is part of city council. the city recently renewed their agreement with the department á by updating revisions regarding the usage of city water for calls. she says there will be some transparency "they are going to contact our city maintenance guy and let him know. we have a record of that also." king says the city's agreement with the department will run for
