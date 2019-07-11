Clear

Students showcase stem projects

E-cubed is a science, math and engineering based enrichment program for students across southern Minnesota.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

on this beautiful summer day á many kids are hanging out at the pool á or spending time in the sun with their friends. but others are furthering their education. eácubed is a scienceá math and engineering based enrichment program for students across southern minnesota. after several months of learning á they're presenting their final projects at an open house. take a look. from bird feeders á to replicas of rain forest animals á more than oneá hundred projects are on display at iáj holton intermediate school in austin. josephine petersen is glad she's choosing to spend her summer learning.xxx "when i got the oppprtunity to come here to e3 i thought that's things that im interested in and i was like i would totally like to come here even if my friends think im crazy going to school during the summer i think its really fun because you get to meet new people, you get to do a lot of fun stuff that you dont get to do at ordinary school." about 75 kids participated in todays event.///
