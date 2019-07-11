Speech to Text for Dog days spell windfall for Clear Lake

the dog days of summer á coincide with peak tourism. a week after clear lake's 4th of july bash... kimt news 3 is learning the clear lake chamber of commerice is reporting record revenue. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is catching up with businesses to chat about the economic boost. on the scene it was a week ago that the carnival was set up here in clear lake. take a look... it was packed on main avenue á during last thursdays 4th of july parade. while those crowds have dispersedá visitors are still sticking around for the summer season. jacki kelly is a coáowner of gejo's (geeájos) by the lake. due to a massive influx of people last week á gejo's ran out of food not once á but twice. it's a problem kelly says isn't a bad thing. "it means that we took into account what we thought the weekend would be like based on our records. we surpassed those numbers. i can't even tell you the amount of people that we turned away just throughout the day, just because there was no seats available. there were no tables available, literally from the time we opened to the time we closed." and even if they were turned away á customers were understanding á and came back. "many of customers literally said congratulatio ns, it looks like you're doing so well. our locals want us to do well in this community, and they're really grateful and really understanding. " it's the first 4th of july that stacy doughan (dawn) has been the president of the clear lake chamber of commerce. while exact figures aren't being disclosed á she tells kimt news 3 the carnival had a record year á and some businesses reported double the sales from last year's 4th of july celebration. "we had arch allies in the park, we saw over 10,000 people in the park on friday. and people stayed for the fireworks and it made for a really big day on friday in addition to thursday." with talk of development at the interstate 35 and highway 122... she says the rewards of increased tourism can extend throughout the community. <"we're halfway between des moines and minneapolis, and to have a place where people can host events and that sort of thing, it's a boost not only to the community but also to all the businesses that will benefit from that.".