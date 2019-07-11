Speech to Text for Minnesota expanding scholarship program

as college students prep over the summer to go back to class this fall á kimts new 3 continues to follow rising college tuition. it's not all bad news for those pursuing a higher education á more financial aid is available. the 2019 legislative session is expanding a million dollar pilot program for minnesota students... 2 million dollars in scholarships for 2020... and 6 million dollars for 2021 will be available to help pay for college. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with a look at how this funding will impact southeastern minnesota students. katie á george á i'm here at rochester community and technical college. last school year á rctc was able to give out 9 $2,500 workforce development scholarships. now á because of the increase in funding á 25 scholarships will be awarded for this school year... more than doubling the amount of students who will benefit from the program. minnesota state chancellor devinder malhotra came to rochester community and technical college today to discuss these new scholarship opportunities. the scholarships are available for students pursuing careers in highádemand fields including manufacturing á health care á and agriculture. nat: current and impending workforce shortages the chancellor says this won't solve minnesota's workforce shortage á but it will help. "a very significant strategic investment in the future of the state of minnesota, not just our students, by providing them additional resources which will remove the financial barrier they face to come to colleges." nat: "i'm actually planning to think bigger." mohamed sheik received the workforce development scholarship. he's the oldest in a family of 9 children á so the money lifts some of the financial burden off his family. "that actually helped me. 2,500 is not a small amount. taking a 15 credit class its like having half of the school paid for." he just finished his first year studying computer science. the scholarship prompted him to extend his time at rctc. "since this scholarship is going to be going on for 3 years or more, now i can stay at school and get more farther experience and then maybe help my dad more." "makes it all worth while." the chancellor says stories including mohamed's are an example of why this program is so important for minnesota students. "a clear demonstration that there are barriers which are keeping our students away from accessing colleges and universities." the chancellor was also at riverland community college in austin this morning á and is also stopping at minnesota state college southeast technical college's winona campus today. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. applications for the scholarships are still open. at rctc á the application cycle ends august 5th and rctc hopes to select recipients by the beginning of the fall semester.