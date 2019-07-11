Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Health System Labor and Delivery Transition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue our coverage of a story we've been following for more than a year. the consolidation of services at mayo clinic health system's austin and albert lea campuses. under the plan á one of the departments that will only be offered in austin is labor and delivery. that transition was (supposed to happen next year á but because of a staffing shortage á it's being moved up to october. kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how this will impact patients.xxx we now have a date. the transition will be taking place the last week of october . the reason for this is urgent staffing issues. ciota mayo: " that's a staffing shortage of physicians that deliever babies and nursing as well at that point want to have enough staff so we can have staff deliveries we want out moms to have the best experience. " that's why they're moving the transition of the labor and delivery department up by an entire year. lindsay bires sot: "we are having a boy and we aren't telling anybody until he is born in december." lindsay bires(beyers) is a mother of two with one more on the way. she was already planning on delivering her baby in austin á so she won't be directly impacted by the change. but she feels for other families who are having to make some major changes to their birth plans. "it's a very scary feeling. it was even a scary feeling in the hospital." to ease some of those concerns á ciota says their priority is to make the transition smooth for families. "we want to have safe deliveries and so we will work with those patients so it will require some work on their part and out part so they can have the best experience possible. look live: the new family birthing center is currently under construction. plans are on track for the unit to be completed in 2020 reporting in austin, maleeha kamal , kimt news 3./// mayo clinic health system albert lea will still have an emergency room for those unplanned moments that come with expecting a baby. this is the third and final phase of the consolidation plan./// thousands