Speech to Text for Family Raises Butterflies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have you considered raising butterflies in your home? it may sound a bit oddá but a couple of forest city sisters are getting some of their family members to raise some. jamie kites been raising butterflies in her home for about 4 years á with her sister jessica joining in a couple years later. they look for eggs and milkweed plants á gather them and let them grow indoors á even with pets and kids around. kite says the idea came from one of her daughter's "we enjoyed it, and decided this is something we could to do give back, and it's relaxing, and the rest is history. and i slowly taught my friends and family." if you are interested in starting your own butterfly habitat á kite says to plant milkweed and steer away from pesticide and chemical use. kit also says if you have a natural habitat in an area like a ditch