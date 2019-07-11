Clear

Family Raises Butterflies

Family raising butterflies

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 8:53 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

Speech to Text for Family Raises Butterflies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have you considered raising butterflies in your home? it may sound a bit oddá but a couple of forest city sisters are getting some of their family members to raise some. jamie kites been raising butterflies in her home for about 4 years á with her sister jessica joining in a couple years later. they look for eggs and milkweed plants á gather them and let them grow indoors á even with pets and kids around. kite says the idea came from one of her daughter's "we enjoyed it, and decided this is something we could to do give back, and it's relaxing, and the rest is history. and i slowly taught my friends and family." if you are interested in starting your own butterfly habitat á kite says to plant milkweed and steer away from pesticide and chemical use. kit also says if you have a natural habitat in an area like a ditch
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Raises Butterflies

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Image

Saint Ansgar's senior roster leads way in 8-0 victory over DNH

Community Events