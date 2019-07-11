Speech to Text for New VA Clinic in Rochester

the váa clinic in rochester is moving to a new, bigger location, which also means some changes in services. this is the new váa clinic that is opening. it's at the old fleet farm building on commercial drive in southwest rochester... and the bigger space, means more services for veterans. amy semmen is the nurse manager at the clinic... and says they're seeing more and more veterans use it which is why this new location is needed. this is video of the current clinic... but the new one provides more exam rooms, more services like xá rays, and down the road they hope to be able to provide physical therapy. the clinic serves vets from all over southeast minnesota, which is why semmen says why this location, and expanded healthcare services are important. having a good, efficient va clinic... essentially it provides us the opportunity. the veterans have served our country, this is our opportunity to give back to them. the new váa clinic opens on july 22nd. they'll only take walk ins that day, but will start scheduling appointments after that. there will also be an open house at the new clinic... the date isn't set just yet