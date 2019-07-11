Clear

New VA Clinic in Rochester

The VA opened a new, larger clinic for area veterans.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for New VA Clinic in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

daybreak new on daybreakáá if you're a veteran or have a family member who is, you'll want to know this. the váa clinic in rochester is moving to a new, bigger location, which also means some changes in services. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what you need to know. annalisa? tyler and arielle á this is the new váa clinic that is opening. it's at the old fleet farm building on commercial drive in southwest rochester... and the bigger space, means more services for veterans. amy semmen is the nurse manager at the clinic... and says they're seeing more and more veterans use it which is why this new location is needed. this is video of the current clinic... but the new one provides more exam rooms, more services like xá rays, and down the road they hope to be able to provide physical therapy. the clinic serves vets from all over southeast minnesota, which is why semmen says why this location, and expanded healthcare services are important. having a good, efficient va clinic... essentially it provides us the opportunity. the veterans have served our country, this is our opportunity to give back to them. the new váa clinic opens on july 22nd. they'll only take walk ins that day, but will start scheduling appointments after that. live in rohcester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. there will also be an open house at the new clinic... the date isn't set just yet, so we'll be sure to let you know when
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Image

Saint Ansgar's senior roster leads way in 8-0 victory over DNH

Image

Newman stuns Rockford in run-rule

Community Events