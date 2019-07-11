Clear

Food Shelf Campaign

Semcac Food Shelves is participating in the "Open Your Heart" campaign to boost donations.

southeastern minnesota need extra help this month to keep food on the shelves. kimt news thee's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about the campaign they're joining to do just that. the semcac food shelves in preston, kasson, rushford and caledonia are participating in a campaign to make sure they an keep their doors open, and shelves stocked for people in our area. we do rely about 90% on donations. the misconception is that we are government funded or state funded and we really aren't. we rely on donations from the community. that's why the semcac food shelves are participating in the "open your heart" campaign... where donations made throughout july will be matched by the campaign sponsors. together, the four food shelves served over 12 hundred households last year but say that can't continue if they don't raise more funds. food shelve workers also tell me that raising more money this month can help them bring in not just more food, but more healthier options for community members coming in for help. live in olmsted county, if you'd like to help out, we have a link to do so with this story on
