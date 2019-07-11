Speech to Text for Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

it's xx:xx on this thursday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... take tvu drier air and cooler than normal temps continue to headline the forecast for our thursday with winds returning to more of a normal northern flow. clouds will clear during the morning hours allowing for the return of sunshine set to help us warm back near 80 during the daytime hours. tonight will be another night to pop open the windows as lows will fall slightly below the norm and near 60. the surge of summer heat and humidity return for friday where a small chance for showers and storms returns during the afternoon and evening hours. currently, there is a widespread marginal risk for severe development during this time á if storms pop, the highest threat will be strong winds and hail. otherwise sunny skies can be expected through the extended forecast alongside the heat. temps will rise near 90 friday through sunday, hitting the 90s for the start of the next work week. today: decreasing am clouds/mostly sunny highs: near 80 winds: n 5á10 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: near 60 thanks sara.